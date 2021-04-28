Mosaic Advisors LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mosaic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

