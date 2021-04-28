Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Up 1,069.2% in April

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 1,069.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MYHI stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 339,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.