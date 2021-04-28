MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Market Cap of $110.98 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $110.98 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00813598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00097635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.84 or 0.08351907 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

