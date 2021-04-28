MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 18,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,161. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

