Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.