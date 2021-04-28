Narwhal Capital Management Has $293,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

