Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $104.38 and a twelve month high of $163.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

