National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.57.

TSE IAG opened at C$70.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$37.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.