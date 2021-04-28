National Bank Financial Raises Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$7.75

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Shares of GUD opened at C$5.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

