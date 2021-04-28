National Bank Financial Weighs in on Metro Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

TSE MRU opened at C$56.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25. The firm has a market cap of C$13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.