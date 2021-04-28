National Instruments (NATI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NATI opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

