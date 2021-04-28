Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Navient stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 2,660,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

