NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCR. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NCR opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

