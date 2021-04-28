Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.31 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. Neblio has a total market cap of $48.72 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00005146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00034592 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008866 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,803,496 coins and its circulating supply is 17,411,895 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

