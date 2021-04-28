Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.22

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.96. Neonode shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 63,729 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.90.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.