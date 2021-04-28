Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) versus InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Head to Head Review

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nephros alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nephros and InVivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.04%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and InVivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 7.34 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -16.93 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nephros beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company develops and sells water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. Nephros, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.