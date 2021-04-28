Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $221.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

