NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.03 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.57 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.72 or 0.00827989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.01 or 0.07886469 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.