Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.63. The company has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.