NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 963.0% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

