Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Holdings Cut by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHS. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

NHS opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

