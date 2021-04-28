New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 165,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,284,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.