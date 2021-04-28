New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ONEOK worth $26,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.