New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.90 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $34,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

