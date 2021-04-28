New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $33,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

