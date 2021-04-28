New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average is $175.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

