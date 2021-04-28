New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,434 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $31,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

