New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Clorox worth $30,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $186.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.24. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

