New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $3,679,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 146,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

