Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Newmont stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

