Newmont (NEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.