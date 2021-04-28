Nexa Resources (NEXA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 43,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

