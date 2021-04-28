NexJ Systems (NXJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect NexJ Systems to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.25 million for the quarter.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

TSE NXJ opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. NexJ Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of NexJ Systems and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NexJ Systems Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.