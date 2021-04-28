NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE NREF opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NREF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.