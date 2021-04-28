NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,312 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

