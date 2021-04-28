NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,097 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 86.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 16.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Exelon by 26.5% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 67,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Exelon by 33.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.