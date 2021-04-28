NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $122,000 Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1,474.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PD opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $933,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,465 shares of company stock worth $7,578,359. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

