NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $112,000 Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $7,242,000.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

