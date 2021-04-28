NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

RBLX opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

