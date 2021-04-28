NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 750 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2,142.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552 in the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPF opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.