NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 319.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.