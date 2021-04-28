NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16,178.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 138,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,977. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

