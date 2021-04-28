NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $250.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $250.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

