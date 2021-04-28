NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 107 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.26.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

