NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 6.5% Higher

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. 32,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,882,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $792.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.