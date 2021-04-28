Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 670.3% in April

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 670.3% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 60,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,130. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

