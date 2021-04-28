Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

NSANY stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

