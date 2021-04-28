NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $116,347.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, NIX has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $25.69 million and $116,347.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,655.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.59 or 0.04839742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00473591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $922.54 or 0.01657580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00737473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00526355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.47 or 0.00432065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004216 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,052,894 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

