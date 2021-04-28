Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 126,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 258,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229,402. The company has a market capitalization of $231.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

