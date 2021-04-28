Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $247,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

V traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.54. 186,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.38 and a 1 year high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

